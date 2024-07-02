Driving farmers into an autonomous future the focus of new partnership

Autonomous machinery is poised to make farmers' lives easier in the future but with this ease comes challenges such as securing insurance and ensuring safety.
To make sure the Australian farming sector is ready to meet these challenges, a new partnership has been formed between Grain Producers Australia (GPA), the Tractor and Machinery Association of Australia (TMA) and the Society of Precision Agriculture Australia (SPAA).
The three groups have been working together to develop the Code of Practice for Agricultural Mobile Field Machinery with Autonomous Functions in Australia since 2019.
Following industry stakeholder consultation, the code was finalised in late 2020.
A new three-year partnership has now been launched to support the implementation of the code.
GPA southern grower director Andrew Weidemann AM said the code was developed to better support the commercial introduction of autonomous tractors and machinery into Australian field-based plant industries.
"Having a voluntary code, rather than a mandated code, shows that the industry is looking after itself," he said.
"Insurance will be the big thing with autonomous machinery, as well as achieving connectivity between different manufacturers."
Mr Weidemann, who farms at Rupanyup in the Wimmera, Victoria, said full autonomy was expected in the not too distant future.
"With the machinery we're operating today, you can pretty well hit a button and then just sit there," he said.
"We're nearly at full automation but you still need an operator on board.
"This partnership with SPAA and the TMA is really important to ensure all parts of the industry are working together to achieve common goals and to get autonomous machinery in growers' hands."
TMA executive director Gary Northover said the organisation was looking forward to working with GPA and SPAA to deliver on shared goals, recognising that autonomous farm machinery was becoming more of a commercial reality and a step closer every day.
"This partnership will involve a number of proactive activities including an annual survey of growers to understand how they're thinking and feeling about this technology - and their awareness of the important role our code plays in supporting its evolution and use," he said.
SPAA president Phil Honey said his group supported the program, particularly to help educate growers about the code's role and also engage in positive conversations about the technology's potential use on-farm.
"The bottom line is, as is the case with any new technology, the farmers who are going to be using it need to see the benefits it's going to bring to their business and why they should adopt it," he said.
"This partnership will help to understand and analyse where growers are at with their knowledge and understanding - whilst also recognising the code's role in supporting better safety outcomes."
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said collaboration and engagement from other potential partners and industry groups in delivering the project's goals was also welcome.
Research indicates the global autonomous farm equipment market was valued at US $68.15 billion (AU $102.86b) in 2023 and forecast to reach about US $121.81b (AU $183.76b) by 2033.
