A time for truth-telling

Indigenous Australians have a long history of caring for the land and waters, though less is spoken about their vital role in the development of the country's now thriving beef industry.
Eye-witness accounts, oral histories and colonial records have unveiled an often uncomfortable truth that, for many, would be easier ignored.
While pastoral folklore features many references to the positive connections forged between Indigenous stockmen and landholders, there's no doubt this chapter in history was largely one of exploitation and dispossession for First Nations people.
These themes were explored recently at an exhibition hosted by the State Library of Queensland. Curated by Gamilaraay woman Serene Fernando, Working Country is a fitting tribute to Indigenous stockmen and women.
"Their labour generated wealth in the pastoral industry, yet many Aboriginal station workers received little to no pay or were offered only rations and shelter in return for their hard work," Ms Fernando said, adding Indigenous employees were highly sought-after for their excellent horsemanship, work ethic and knowledge of the landscape.
This extensive knowledge included the location of hundreds of pathways which were used regularly for trade, travel and ceremonial purposes.
Early colonisers soon learned the value of these paths, which were further developed and extended in the 1860s to become the national stock route network, colloquially known as The Long Paddock.
Prior to equal wages being established, payment was left to be determined by individual employers - this saw many Indigenous workers compensated meagrely with clothing, food and basic shelter.
With more than 75 per cent of Aboriginal employees restricted from accessing their cash earnings, they were never fully aware of how much they had earned, or what they were owed.
Wages were also siphoned into multiple government trust accounts. These were initially created to receive and distribute unclaimed earnings but were ultimately used to subsidise the pastoral industry and for general government expenditure.
In 1963, noted Sydney academic and barrister Frank Stevens was appointed as a research fellow by the Australian National University to study the working conditions of Aboriginal employees on cattle stations.
The report is a damning indictment on the beef industry at the time with Mr Stevens uncovering widespread occurrences of violence, inequality and wage theft.
Mr Stevens interviewed multiple station owners who held the view that Aboriginal staff members were "not capable of handling money".
"To claim that, because they do not have such skills, they should therefore be deprived of the means of acquiring them, is surely to perpetuate a vicious circle under which the Aboriginal is bound to remain in his alleged present state of ignorance," he wrote.
The introduction of equal pay in late 1968 was held as a major win for Indigenous worker's rights, though the negative repercussions of such a verdict saw station owners refuse to pay Indigenous people under the new award, instead choosing to release them from their employment.
Today, efforts to reconcile this sombre chapter in Australia's pastoral history include initiatives focused on truth-telling, land back schemes and financial restitution. While this may signal progress, the future of Indigenous employment and land ownership continues to be hindered by a lack of access to finance, skill sets and resources.
A report commissioned by the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (ILSC) showed only 653 Indigenous people were employed full time in the beef industry between 2018-19.
Since then, data from the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework (ABSF) has reported a sharp decline in the percentage of Indigenous employees in the industry, dropping from 5 per cent to 2.1pc over a short period.
While the failings of the cattle industry continue to be felt across generations, it is certain that to ignore these, or restrict opportunities for Indigenous producers, would simply be allowing the past to repeat itself.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.