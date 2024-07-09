Australian lot feeding stands the test of time

Lot feeding in Australia has gone from strength to strength with the Australian Lot Feeders' Association (ALFA) this year celebrating 53 years since formation.
Formed on December 18, 1970 at a meeting of the Queensland Lot Feeders' Association in Dalby, the peak body has continued to develop and promote the feedlot industry across the country.
Previously, state-based associations were established including in Victoria, NSW and Queensland with many members pushing for a national body, dedicated to representing the feedlot sector.
"From this humble beginning has grown a strong association that serves the feedlot community which is integral to the Australian meat and livestock industry," ALFA president Barb Madden said.
"The association has achieved great things over its tenure and many of these have positively impacted the evolution of the feedlot industry and the Australian beef industry."
Major milestones include the introduction of the National Feedlot Accreditation Scheme (NFAS) - the first quality assurance based scheme in Australian agriculture and a focus on animal welfare and environmental management with the adoption of recognised standards through the NFAS.
"While these are significant, tangible outcomes - an even greater achievement is the establishment of a cattle feedlot community in this country," Mrs Madden said, adding ALFA has continued to prioritise and encourage professional, like-minded producers to grow top shelf beef for consumers while caring for their cattle and the environment.
Not without its troubles, the early growth of the association was hardest hit during the beef slump of 1974, which saw the cattle price fall by 31 per cent.
Subsidised production led to a glut in the European Common Market, which closed all imported beef access. Japan followed with their market closure.
"The beef slump led to the closure of many feedlots and others had to cut back production and marketing their beef," Mrs Madden said, adding producers worked together to lobby the Australian National Cattle Council in order to generate the support needed to reopen markets.
The Australian National Cattle Council (ANCC) subsequently invested in delegations to a number of countries, including Japan in the late 1970s.
"It wasn't until ALFA gained peak industry council status in July 1995 that the industry was given the credit it deserved," she said.
"Today, ALFA proudly represents feedlot operators who collectively operate more than 88pc of this capacity; one of the largest representative organisations in the meat and livestock industry."
Mrs Madden said the industry is currently comprised of 345 accredited feedlots who employ 2000 people directly and operate facilities that have a capacity of 6 million head.
"The feedlot industry is known across the country as a group that is ahead of the curve, solves problems and is self-sufficient."
Mrs Madden said this reputation, fostered by ALFA, has been built over many years and is testament to those who have served on the association's board.
"ALFA's board is composed of directly elected feedlot representatives who volunteer their time and is supported by a small team of profession," she said.
"We are focused on representing the interests of lot feeders and delivering on our mission to improve the profitability, professionalism and community standing of the cattle feedlot industry via industry representation, strategic levy investment, industry development activities and membership assistance.
"It is a model that has stood the test of time in delivering passionate industry talent who strive to deliver for feedlot businesses."
The Australian lot feeding sector continues to play a crucial role in providing quality grain fed beef for domestic and international markets.
Recent analysis has revealed numbers of cattle on feed have increased to 1.3 million head in the 2024 March quarter.
According to the latest MLA Lot Feeding Brief, this is the sixth consecutive lift to the number of cattle on feed, with the latest figure of 1,354,747 head breaking last quarter's record high.
"Following increased utilisation, turnoff figures lifted 14pc to 761,550 head with every state having higher turnoff quarter-on-quarter," Mrs Madden said.
The future of lot feeding remains bright with the current upward trend expected to continue into the foreseeable future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.