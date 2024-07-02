Mixed farming operation Windeena sells at auction

Windeena, a 736 hectare (1817 acre) mixed farming operation located in the Balladoran district 25km south of Gilgandra and 55km north of Dubbo, has sold at auction.
The $1.84 million sale price achieved at the Elders auction held in Dubbo on Tuesday is equal to about $2500/ha ($1013/acre).
Windeena is about 90 per cent arable, comprising of mainly open and slightly undulating country with predominantly red loam soils.
The well pastured property has been developed with significant areas of serradella, along with premier digit, clovers and sub clovers. There is also about 40ha of oats.
The well improved property has been run as a breeding and fattening operation running 100 cows and calves plus 800 ewes and lambs.
There are nine main paddocks, serviced by a central laneway, and handy shade and shelter timbers including kurrajong, box, pine and ironbark.
Water is supplied from 20 dams and during the recent dry period these dams all impressed with their ability to catch and retain water.
Improvements include a three bedroom home set in established gardens, a three stand shearing shed with steel sheep yards, cattle yards, a machinery shed/workshop, grain/hay shed, a storage shed, and two 50 tonne silos.
Marketing was handled by Joe Simpson and Brian McAneney, Elders Dubbo Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.