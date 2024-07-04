Denmark's carrot and stick approach to methane reduction

Labelling and halal requirements exclude a lot of US sheds, while US pricing structure and primary focus on their domestic trade appears to limit how far forward they are prepared to quote. He said Australia's ability to quote longer positions out to six months was advantageous for chefs and food service users who want to fix menus. He added he has also seen more variability in US price throughout the year compared to Australia and that had helped Australia to grow its presence. Russia has also increased its presence with considerably more Miratorg product in ME now.