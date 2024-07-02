Farm Online
Coalition will force supermarkets to sell assets for 'serious' misbehaviour

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 3:48pm
The Coalition will introduce divestiture powers to stop major supermarket price gouging and to "manage" supermarket misbehaviour if it wins the next election. Picture supplied.
The Coalition will introduce sector-specific divestiture powers "as a last resort" deterrent to stop major supermarkets from price gouging if it wins the next election and to "manage" mistreatment of suppliers.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

