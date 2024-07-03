Productive 4790 acre property for 700 cows plus farming | Video

Pindaroi Station is a productive 1938 hectare (4790 acre) Inverell, NSW, property capable of running 700 breeders in addition to farming.
Located in the Pindaroi district 37km north east of Inverell and 40km south east of Ashford, the productive property offered by Chris and Bec Tonkin features gently undulating country ranging from 570m to 800m above sea level.
About 70 per cent of the property has chocolate and red basalt soils with the balance comprising of soft trap soils.
Pindaroi has easy access to weekly cattle sales and fortnightly sheep sales as well as a meatworks and feedlots.
The property is divided into 41 paddocks, of which 14 are currently farmed.
About 607ha (1500 acres) is currently farmed with 495ha (1225 acres) fallowed for winter crop.
There is also 149ha (370 acres) of winter forage and 445ha (1100 acres) of barley.
Improved pastures consisting of a clover mix, phalaris and Rhodes grass. Clover mix, sub clovers, white and arrow leaf, backed by a previous fertiliser history.
There is also about 1000ha (2471 acres) of country with predominately wallaby grass in addition to Queensland blue and red grasses plus paspalum.
Timbers include white box and apple box.
Water is supplied two bores and a reticulated tank and trough system servicing about 80 per cent of the property, the permanent Pindaroi Creek, 24 dams, and a well.
The average annual rainfall is about 800mm (32 inches).
Pindaroi features an impressive five bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead built in 2021. The spacious, architecturally design home is designed to take in the district's spectacular views through through floor to ceiling windows.
The air-conditioned home also has a stylish, gourmet kitchen with quality appliances and a large walk-in butler's pantry and a double lock-up garage.
There is also a three bedroom cottage.
Other improvements include a 37x12m machinery shed, a 13x7m shed, hay shed 30x15m, 936 tonnes of silo storage, 600 head capacity equipped steel panel cattle yards, a five stand shearing shed, sheep yards, a second two stand shearing shed, horse yards, an airstrip, and a five run dog yard.
Pindaroi Station is being sold through a expressions of interest process.
Contact Wally Duff, 0427 546 146, RDR Real Estate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.