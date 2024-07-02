Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Bonza reaches end of tarmac as budget carrier wound up

By Adrian Black
July 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza's creditors have voted to liquidate the budget airline as no buyer could be secured. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Bonza's creditors have voted to liquidate the budget airline as no buyer could be secured. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Budget carrier Bonza has been permanently grounded after creditors voted to liquidate the embattled airline with staff still owed millions of dollars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.