High tech planting system revitalises ageing equipment

Queensland farmer Will Ramsay has rebuilt a 25-year-old row planter into a state-of- the-art precision planter for a fraction of the cost of a new machine.
Will and Kim Ramsay grow more than 340 hectares of irrigated cotton, corn, sorghum and barley on Lilyvale, a 800ha property 40 km south-east of Texas in southern Queensland.
They also background up to 200 trade cattle a year.
About four years ago, Mr Ramsay was contemplating the purchase of a new precision planter to replace his ageing John Deere MaxEmerge Plus eight-row planter.
"We were finding it difficult to get a consistent plant stand," he said.
"Our soil types range from sandy loams to heavy clays and the row units can really bounce around.
"You might end up with a 2" seed depth in the sandy soils and 3/4" in the clays."
Mr Ramsay was inspecting planters at FarmFest several years ago when a chance encounter with Dalby-based Ag Leader dealer, Ben Tarrant from Darling Downs Precision, provided him with a different solution.
"Ben told me that rebuilding my planter with SeedCommand system might be a better option, so I asked for a quote," he said.
"I was pleasantly surprised - it was going to be a lot cheaper than buying a new planter and it would work in harmony with our existing Ag Leader guidance system.
"We ended up taking the whole package."
SeedCommand comprises SureSpeed precision metering and SureForce downforce regulation.
SureSpeed is an integrated three-bushel hopper, singulation, metering and powered delivery system that achieves precise seed placement at any operating speed from 2 to 19 kilometres an hour.
It places the seed in the furrow at exactly the same speed as the tractor.
SureForce automatically adjusts the downward or upward pressure in each row unit to maintain a consistent planting depth across varying soil types and planting conditions.
The dual-acting hydraulic actuators produce up to 295 kilograms of downforce and up to 115kg of uplift.
Both systems are controlled using the Ag Leader's InCommand 1200 universal display, which also controls the tractor's steering.
The 30 centimetre high visibility touchscreen can also be used to control Ag Leader's precision spraying, spreading and harvesting applications.
Darling Downs Precision installed the system in August last year.
Mr Ramsay also opted to replace the parallelogram arms, the depth wheel arms and shanks at the same time.
"We ended up spending about $90,000 which is a lot cheaper than a new, eight-row precision planter," he said.
"This planter will keep running until the technology doesn't!"
Mr Ramsay has since planted more than 1000 hectares of cotton and corn on Lilyvale or neighbouring properties using the refurbished planter.
"SeedCommand is a massive step forward compared to what we had," he said.
"Our corn yields have increased between 5 and 20 per cent, which sounds extreme but that's what happened.
"SureForce has probably been the most important in terms of seed placement, while SureDrive eliminates the skips and doubles you can get with a ground driven metering system.
"We are achieving 98pc accuracy with 1pc skips and 1pc doubles.
"Before, it was more like 90pc.
"Being able to control each row individually is a big benefit for us when we're planting under pivots."
Mr Ramsay has used Ag Leader steering guidance systems for more than 15 years, with his John Deere 8345R and Case IH Patriot 3330 sprayer both fitted with SteerCommand guidance systems and InCommand 1200 displays.
"We haven't really considered any other system because we are so familiar with Ag Leader," he said.
"Ag Leader works with all the brands and it does everything on one screen."
Based on his positive experience with SeedCommand, Mr Ramsay said he will be having a close look at Ag Leader's RightSpot precision spraying system when the time comes to upgrade his sprayer.
RightSpot utilises 'pulse width modulation' (PWM) technology to ensure boom pressure remains constant regardless of operating speed.
This ensures consistent droplet size, minimising the risk for spray drift and ensuring correct application of crop protection products.
Ag Leader is recognised as a global leader in precision agriculture technology.
It produces a range of integrated and easy-to-use guidance, steering, application control, monitoring and decision support systems that help to make farming easier.
Based in Iowa, USA, the family-owned business employs about 400 people worldwide.
