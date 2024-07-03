Negotiations continue on the versatile 1707 acre property Winderbri

Negotiations are continuing on the versatile 691 hectare (1707 acre) Namoi Valley property Winderbri, which was passed in at an auction on Wednesday morning.
Offered by the Barry and Julie Gosper after 67 years of family ownership, the North West NSW property was passed in on a bid from the floor of $3.2 million.
Winderbri is located 31km from Boggabri and 45km from Gunnedah and has previously run up to 800 ewes and lambs and 150 cattle as well as some cropping.
The property features gently undulating red loam soils transitioning to heavier basalt soils with some stony areas with an elevated central ridge area.
Winderbri has largely cleared for cultivation and grazing with the country dotted with timbers including box, river gums, kurrajong, and some pine.
The property is divided into 13 main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
About 243ha (600 acres) was sown with crops in 2023.
About two thirds of the country has been left fallow for the past two years, resulting in abundant feed for livestock. About 24ha (60 acres) was also sown with tropical grasses.
Water is supplied from two bores and six dams. There is also a 2km frontage to Dunadie Creek.
The average annual rainfall is about 607mm (24 inches).
Structural improvements include a three bedroom home with a large paved outdoor entertaining area, a two bedroom cottage, a four bay machinery shed/workshop, a hay shed, two stand shearing shed, and two storage sheds.
There is also a set of functional steel panel cattle yards.
Contact Phillip Hetherington, 0428 680 028, Garvin & Cousens, Tamworth.
