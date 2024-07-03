Catch all the action from the junior classes at the Victorian Winter Fair

Junior judging has started at the Victorian Winter Fair.
Judging started on July 3 for the event, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
The event was started in 2014 to provide an opportunity for autumn-calving cows to be showcased at their best.
The event also has a strong youth focus and was the first in Australia to provide championship ribbons for Red Holsteins.
Event organiser Clare Modra said the organising committee had not expected the event to grow as it had done.
"But it seems to have cemented itself in the Holstein calendar so it will be around for a few years yet," she said.
The judge is Lachlan Fry, from Brunswick Junction, WA, who Mrs Modra said was one of the best in the business.
Mr Fry and his family own and operate Katandra Park Holsteins and Jerseys. Their herd consists of 50 per cent Holsteins and 50pc Jerseys, and achieved its Holstein Master Breeder status in 2019.
Mr Fry has judged multiple breeds in every state in Australia, including at International Dairy Week and Royal Shows.
He has always held a strong passion for supporting and mentoring youth in the industry and is actively involved in WA's annual Youth Camp.
Mr Fry was the associate judge at the 2015 Victorian Winter Fair and said he was honoured to be given the opportunity to be this year's lead judge.
The associate judge is Courtney Afford, from Woods Point, SA.
