Grazing property with opportunity cropping sold soon after auction

Shearlegs, a 12,253 hectare (30,290 acre) western NSW grazing property with opportunity cropping, has sold soon after an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts on Wednesday.
The negotiated sale price was $2.5 million - about $204/ha ($82.50/acre).
The AuctionsPlus auction on the Nymagee district property opened at $2.4m followed by a vendor bid of $2.45m vendor bid. The subsequent $2.475m bid was announced as being "near the reserve", leaving the parties to negotiate the $2.5m sale price.
Located adjacent to Kidman Way Highway about 50km south of Cobar and 210km north of Hillston, the property has historically run 2500 Merino breeding ewes in addition to rangeland goat harvesting.
There is also up to 647ha (1600 acres) of opportunity farming.
Shearlegs has generally flat to slight undulating red loam soils with semi-open rosewood, pine, wilga, belah timber on the higher rises. There are also beneficial box flood-out flats and water courses.
The highly fertile grazing country also produces a variety of copper burr, spear grass, trefoil and a variety of herbages in season.
The property is divided in to nine grazing paddocks and six holding paddocks with water supplied from 18 earth dams and a leased government tank.
The average annual rainfall is about 300mm (12 inches).
Improvements include a hay shed and mesh and steel sheep yards.
The carrying capacity of the property is said to be able to be greatly increased with further development.
David Russell from Nutrien Harcourts in Cobar handled the marketing.
