Grazing property with opportunity cropping sold soon after auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 8 2024 - 6:00pm
Shearlegs, a 30,290 acre grazing property with opportunity cropping, has sold soon after auction. Picture supplied
Shearlegs, a 12,253 hectare (30,290 acre) western NSW grazing property with opportunity cropping, has sold soon after an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts on Wednesday.

