Farm Online
Home/Property

EOI extended on large scale cattle and carbon operation Coralie

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The closing date for expressions of interest has been extended on large scale cattle and carbon operation Coralie. Picture supplied
The closing date for expressions of interest has been extended on large scale cattle and carbon operation Coralie. Picture supplied

The closing date for expressions of interest has been extended on the large scale Northern Gulf of Carpentaria 71,600 hectare (176,927 acre) cattle and carbon operation Coralie.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.