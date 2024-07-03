Greening Australian industries: From agriculture to mining

This is branded content.
If there's one major concern for the twenty-first century, it's climate change.
With governments worldwide committing to lowering carbon emissions and individual households working to lower their carbon footprint, we all have a role to play in slowing or stopping global warming. From the single person to the giant corporation, change is happening, albeit slowly at times.
And with more corporations adopting greener habits across all of their operational processes, several Australian industries have emerged as leaders in greening initiatives.
Today, we'll be sharing how certain Aussie industries are going green, examining sustainability initiatives across agriculture, mining, healthcare, manufacturing and energy in particular.
One way the agriculture industry is going green is by investing in commercial solar panels. These function identically to the solar panels that you might have on your roof; the difference here is in the scale and size of the panels.
Solar panels for commercial farming tend to be larger and are installed on commercial buildings such as farm roofs or shed roofs. They generate power from the sun's energy, reducing the emissions of a farm and helping farmers pay less for power - it's a win-win situation!
Another way farmers are embracing the green revolution is via crop rotation, intercropping and crop diversity. Intercropping refers to growing a mix of crops in one area, and crop rotation means switching and rotating crops depending on seasonal fluctuations. Similarly, planting a range of different crops means healthier soil and better pest control.
Crop diversity can also aid farmers in identifying and prioritising harvests of crops that require less energy and water consumption during their cultivation process.
We're also seeing a switch towards introducing more native Australian plants as commercial crops. In a few short years, you may be able to buy finger limes and Kakadu plums at your local grocery store.
Now, let's look at how the mining and resource extraction industry is switching to sustainability. One example is mining companies restoring eroded soil around mining sides. Biosolids can be used to replenish eradicated topsoil in just a few months.
This newly sown and watered soil can soon be capable of generating plants that prevent ongoing soil erosion and release oxygen into the atmosphere. Combined with other rehabilitation methods, these technique types, such as filling some excavated areas with waste rocks, can reduce mining-related disruptions to the environment.
Other sustainability initiatives include electric mining trucks, loaders and excavators that don't produce emissions and reduce air pollution and quality. Another is leveraging renewable power sources like solar, air, hydro and wind to power mining operations.
Showing commitment towards sustainability, The Australian minerals industry has adopted Towards Sustainable Mining (or TSM), which is a globally recognised accountability framework that supports minerals companies to evaluate, manage and communicate their site-level sustainability performance across all operations.
Next up, we have one of Australia's most vital sectors: healthcare. While not typically a high-polluting industry, healthcare providers can nevertheless include sustainability in their operations in a few key areas.
This may include new facilities being built to be carbon neutral through solar and effective waste management practices, and environmental data gathering and analysis to reduce environmental impacts.
Government departments responsible for building healthcare facilities may also engage environmental consultants to provide advice on new builds.
For the healthcare sector, sustainability initiatives will likely be less about process evolution and more about investing in sustainable alternatives to traditional infrastructure.
Services like sustainable disposal of medical waste (i.e. masks, syringes), or even eco-friendly alternatives to medical supplies will likely change the way our clinics and hospitals look, but not the way they administer care.
The Australian manufacturing industry is worth billions of dollars, and every year, we manufacture and export thousands of tonnes of stock all over the world.
One way that Australian manufacturing is working towards sustainability is by using a circular economy. This is based on three core principles: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use and regenerating natural systems.
One key example of this is using recycled materials where possible and for packaging. Companies can also invest in new tree plantations and use design principles to ensure facilities are reducing waste and pollution where possible.
Some companies are even working towards achieving carbon-neutral status. This is easier in some industries, such as food and beverage manufacturing, with an Australian winery recently going carbon neutral.
The Australian energy industry is arguably the nation's large polluter. But as we move further away from coal and gas burning and more Aussies swap out their combustion engine vehicles for greener electric vehicles, there's a chance that this may all change drastically over the next decade.
Energy companies are taking steps in the right direction to reduce their emissions. Through investments in solar power, wind power and hydro, we're slowly seeing a reduction in the use of fossil fuels to provide energy to Australian homes.
Some companies are investing heavily in sustainable energy in order to reduce their environmental impact. State and federal governments are also doing their part through subsidies and investments in carbon-neutral technology.
As all of these mammoth Australian industries are slowly greening and working towards a sustainable future, Aussie consumers can also continue to do their part by voting green with their dollars.
Making the switch to renewable energy for your home and opting to shop local can help reduce your own personal carbon footprint alongside supporting greener industrial processes and strengthening Australia's own circular economy.
We have a long road ahead of us but we're marching down it together - and a brighter, greener nation lies ahead.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.