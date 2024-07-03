Impressive Moruya Feedlot to be sold as part of a succession plan

The Cook family's impressive Goondiwindi region Moruya Feedlot has hit the market to be sold as part of a succession plan.
Located alongside the Leichhardt Highway in the Billa Billa district 57km north of Goondiwindi and 46km south of Moonie, the 5960 standard cattle unit feedlot is situated on 842 hectares (2080 acres) of exclusion fenced country that was bought by the Cooks 15 years ago.
The recently renovated feedlot is split into 61 pens across five rows, with pens ranging in size from 1600 to 2850 square metres.
The feedlot is serviced by a set of steel cattle yards positioned adjacent to the feedlot to ensure the efficient induction, processing and transportation of livestock.
Improvements include a five bedroom house, a three bedroom house, workers' accommodation, a 420sq m commodities shed, a 320sq m hay shed, six silos, a triple road train weighbridge, a mill area with a 508x914mm R&R roller mill, two 275 kVA generators, and diesel storage tanks.
There are also three 1500t silage pits with 5000t of silage on hand.
The property has 243ha of arable land that is used to produce silage that is used in the feedlot in addition to 375ha of grazing country that is well grassed with buffel and blue grasses.
The water system is underpinned by a bore with a nominated entitlement of 24 megalitres that supplies tanks and troughs, with feedlot water sourced from a 103ML catchment dam.
There are also large dams in the grazing paddocks.
There is also a non-operational 2300 SPU piggery that was previously leased to an independent third party.
A significant amount of machinery including feed mixers, loaders and farm equipment is being offered with the property.
There are also two on-property gravel pits used for feedlot maintenance and road repairs.
Expressions of interest close with JLL Agribusiness on August 15.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
