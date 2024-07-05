Automation brings big benefits for baling process with New Holland

A new option for New Holland's BigBaler range offers the potential for greater productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and operator comfort by automating key baler and tractor functions.
Operating a Big Baler manually demands long hours of continuous operator focus, with regular steering adjustment to follow the swath, plus observation of swath density and crop flow to prevent overloads and blockages, changing tractor speed to match. In addition, to ensure production of consistent bales, the driver must observe the bale fill indicator and correct the tractor steering accordingly, while also monitoring bale slice numbers and weights.
By proactively automating tractor steering according to the swath path, and speed adjustment with regard to swath volume, IntelliSense bale automation relieves the driver of these demands.
At its heart is a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensor located at the front of the tractor cab roof. This emits a laser pulse several metres ahead of the tractor which is reflected off the swath. The system will automatically adjust the steering, which is then fine-tuned not only to follow the swath, but also according to the baler's plunger load sensors, ensuring even filling of the chamber.
It can work in daylight or at night and can deal with dusty conditions and low contrast targets, delivering great bale quality, saving fuel and granting great operator comfort for long working days and even nights.
The swath cross-section measured by the LiDAR is also used to govern tractor speed control, reducing it when necessary to avoid overloads, and increasing it in thin swath areas. This will significantly increase the productivity, as the system adjusts the forward speed to its optimum - even during long harvesting days.
CNH product manager for hay and forage Australia/New Zealand Sune Nielsen said he was delighted with the IntelliSense technology.
"I had the opportunity to validate this system locally, having spent many hours behind the wheel of a baler in the past, and it was pleasing to see how simple and effective IntelliSense really is," he said.
Mr Nielsen said it's not always straight forward to make a uniform bale, especially if the windrows were narrow or not-uniform.
"If you don't feed the baler right the bales can come out banana-shaped with more material on one side that can also lead to broken twine," he said.
"The IntelliSense takes care of this, steering the tractor so material is evenly distributed into the baler feed system."
IntelliSense offers the operator two assisted baling modes which can be used combined or independent from each other.
Feedrate can be controlled via IntelliCruise II, in which the maximum speed limit and number of slices per bale can be set, with a low number equating to thicker slices and a higher throughput. The tractor will then continuously adjust its forward speed to match the target slice number.
The second mode is Swath Guidance, using the tractor's SmartSteer technology. This allows hands-free driving whenever a swath is detected ahead of the tractor, and ensures the swath enters the centre of the pick-up, making adjustments as necessary according to the plunger load cells to ensure a perfect bale shape.
Both functions can be disengaged at the press of a button or by moving the steering wheel.
IntelliSense is available on all PLUS models and is also available as a kit which allows retrofit on all existing BigBalers HD models starting from model year 2020. It can work with all New Holland T7 LWB, T7 HD and T8 AutoCommand tractors equipped with Class 3 ISOBUS unlocked for steering and speed control.
A specific intuitive run screen has been developed to provide a simple overview of the IntelliSense functions and key main information. Differential GPS provides a sufficient signal, with RTK not necessary.
The system was recognised with a silver medal award at Agritechnica 2022.
