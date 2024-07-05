Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Automation brings big benefits for baling process with New Holland

July 5 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Holland IntelliSense at work in the paddock. Picture supplied
New Holland IntelliSense at work in the paddock. Picture supplied

A new option for New Holland's BigBaler range offers the potential for greater productivity, bale quality, fuel efficiency and operator comfort by automating key baler and tractor functions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.