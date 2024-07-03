Ford Ranger retains top spot in June for Australian new car sales

Ford Ranger has retained its position as best selling new car in Australia for the second month in a row.
Australian customers took delivery of 119,659 new vehicles during June to mark the end of the 2023-24 financial year.
Total sales for the first six months of 2024 were 632,412 vehicles, a year-to-date increase of 8.7 per cent on last year and surpassing the previous record of 605,522 in 2018.
However, monthly sales declined by 4.2pc compared with June last year.
Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said the yearly sales were encouraging, especially considering the ongoing economic challenges.
"The end of the financial year has traditionally been a strong month for vehicle sales and achieving 632,412 sales in just six months is a testament to the resilience of the market," he said.
"Battery electric vehicles (BEV) saw a slight decrease in sales accounting for 8pc of new sales, down from 8.8pc at the same month last year."
However, Australia has experienced an increase in BEV sales year-to date, accounting for 50,219 yearly sales compared to 43,092 at the same time last year.
"We hope to break the significant milestone of 100,000 EV sales in 2024," Mr Weber said.
He said as customers increasingly turned to electric vehicles, it was critical that governments focused on the delivery of widespread recharging capability across Australia.
The demand for SUVs and light commercial vehicles continues to drive the market, contributing 54.5pc and 23.3pc respectively to the monthly June sales figures.
Hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles have had a notable increase in market share, capturing 14.4pc of the market compared to 7.8pc in June last year, reflecting a growing consumer preference for more sustainable vehicle options.
Toyota was the market leader with sales of 20,903 in June, followed by Ford (9493), Mazda (9483), Kia (8225) and Mitsubishi (7723).
The Ford Ranger was Australia's top selling vehicle with sales of 6289 in June, followed by the Toyota HiLux (5630), Toyota RAV4 (3907), Mitsubishi Outlander (3045) and Tesla Model Y (2906).
Sales in the Australian Capital Territory were the same as June 2023 (1856); New South Wales decreased by 2.1pc (36,246); Queensland decreased by 6.3pc (26,265); South Australia decreased by 0.5pc (7932); Victoria decreased by 4.7pc (32,356); Western Australia decreased by 7.6pc (12,079), Tasmania decreased by 1.4pc (1897) and Northern Territory decreased by 5.3pc (1028).
