Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

WA fert company earnings dive - shareholders to vote on sacking CEO

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 4 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RLF AgTech shareholders will vote to remove long-serving managing director, Ken Hancock, from the fertiliser company. Photo supplied.
RLF AgTech shareholders will vote to remove long-serving managing director, Ken Hancock, from the fertiliser company. Photo supplied.

Turbulent times at the farmer-grown West Australian liquid fertiliser business, RLF AgTech, will come to a head later this month when shareholders vote on whether to turf out the managing director.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.