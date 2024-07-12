Space and what it could mean for farmers and their businesses

When the South Australian-built Kanyini satellite is launched this month, it will be one of about 50 spacecrafts hitching a ride with SpaceX's Transporter but it's the only one that could help Australian farmers unlock secrets on their properties.
The South Australian Government is partnering with the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) to deliver two new research projects that will pilot the use of space data and artificial intelligence to enhance environmental monitoring.
The $500,000 funding commitment will use data captured by Kanyini, to investigate ways to support government agencies and research institutions in the areas of thermal sensing and biodiversity mapping.
SmartSat chief research officer Dr Carl Seubert said one of the projects would use Kanyini's onboard thermal imagery and AI-based analytics capability to give a current picture of surface temperatures across South Australia.
Working with the Department for Environment and Water, the project aims to pilot updated heat maps to enable more adaptive planning and responses to the impacts of heatwaves.
A second project, in collaboration with the Department for Environment and Water and Primary Industries and Regions SA, will pilot new approaches to improve understanding of land-use in South Australia. This enhanced data could be used to help monitor changes in native vegetation cover, crop health and land-use.
Focusing on Kangaroo Island and the northern pastoral region, Kanyini's hyperspectral imagery combined with AI-based analytics aims to deliver improved understanding of South Australian native vegetation communities and key species important for carbon sequestration. This has the potential to provide vital insights for farmers and pastoralists to monitor and understand vegetation changes, as well as forecast the ecological impacts of future climate conditions.
Dr Seubert said until Kanyini's launch, images of our state had been sourced from foreign satellites, limiting access to up-to-date, detailed images of areas of interest.
"In Australia, the satellite imagery used in the agricultural sector comes from international space craft," he said.
"We don't have any spacecraft to image what we want, when we want."
But that is set to change when Kanyini is launched into orbit onboard SpaceX Transporter 11 in July.
Data captured by Kanyini could help meet some of the aims outlined in PIRSA's Carbon Farming Roadmap for South Australia, which includes mapping the potential of carbon farming opportunities across the state. One of the challenges identified in the Roadmap is the need to improve accuracies in carbon measurement, another area in which Kanyini could help.
"Our research and tech development is exploring and assessing the suitability of doing this work from space," Dr Seubert said.
Areas of particular interest include monitoring key agricultural crop types and detecting crop condition.
"By detecting early crop stress, or early areas of concern, it could help farmers make decisions early on," he said.
Another goal is to help farmers make decisions based on accurate data in a cost-effective manner.
"We're helping turn that investment in space into information that matters to people on the ground," Dr Seubert said.
A range of projects can benefit from Kanyini's data capture. Another area SmartSat is working with the state government on is mapping seagrass species in Gulf St Vincent, as they can offer a good measure of water quality. Using the imaging to detect early smoke from bushfires is another area being worked on.
South Australian Space Industry Centre chief executive Matt Opie said harnessing the power of space data would help unlock unprecedented opportunities to understand and protect the environment.
"The Kanyini satellite exemplifies this potential, and these projects will provide critical insights derived from space to help our experts on the ground make informed decisions to tackle environmental management and sustainability challenges," he said.
"The State Government is fostering the development of an innovative, thriving and sustainable space sector and our partnership with the SmartSat CRC marks a significant milestone in utilising space technology for environmental benefits here on Earth."
