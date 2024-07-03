Farm Online

Fourth US dairy worker tests positive for bird flu

July 4 2024 - 9:00am
Four human cases of bird flu linked to cows have been reported in farm workers since March. (EPA PHOTO)
A fourth farm worker in the United States has been infected with bird flu in the growing outbreak linked to dairy cows, health officials say.

