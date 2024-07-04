Final day of judging underway at Victorian Winter Fair at Bendigo

The final day of judging is underway at the Victorian Winter Fair.
The in-milk classes are being judged on Thursday, July 4.
The intermediate champions and senior champions are being decided.
On Wednesday, July 3, the junior champion was crowned with Gorbro Holsteins, from, Cohuna, Vic, claiming the trifecta in the event.
The champion was Gorbro Sidekick Ruth, a July 2023 drop heifer and daughter of Avonlea Jacoby Ruth.
The Victorian Winter Fair is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
It was started in 2014 to provide an opportunity for autumn-calving cows to be showcased at their best.
The event also has a strong youth focus and was the first in Australia to provide championship ribbons for Red Holsteins.
The judge for this year's event is Lachlan Fry, from Brunswick Junction, WA, and associate judge is Courtney Afford, from Woods Point, SA.
Thursday, July 4
