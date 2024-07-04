Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Lamb pastrami makes the cut at US superstore

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami is being offered at Costco stores across the USA. Picture supplied.
Aussie Select Lamb Pastrami is being offered at Costco stores across the USA. Picture supplied.

Australian lamb pastrami is being offered up in the deli section at Costco stores across America's Southeast in a bid to break into a new segment of the US market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.