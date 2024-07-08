Pressure remains on sheep farm incomes

Sheep producers running their operations hand-to-mouth will face another tight year, according to the latest data from government economists.
Farm performance forecasts from Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences tip that sheep farms across Australia will face their third consecutive year of negative profits.
The ABARES figures suggest the specialist sheep operations will incur average losses of $139,000 in 2023-2024 and $119,000 in 2024-2025, off the back of average predicted losses of $28,000 in 2022-2023.
The forecast cash incomes for the recently ended financial year and the current one are also in the negative, at an average deficit of $23,000 for 2023-2024 and a deficit of $12,000 for 2024-2025.
However mixed livestock operations had a 2023-2024 forecast deficit income of $12,000 while the 2024-205 forecast cash income was back in the black at $39,000, while cropping and livestock operations had forecast incomes of $106,000 for 2023-2024 and $127,000 for 2024-2025.
The ABARES forecast notes that while improved livestock prices coupled with continued strong production were driving significant increases in livestock receipts, the forecast sheep and lamb prices for 2024-25 remain relatively low in real terms.
In addition, while input prices are expected to ease from the high levels in the past couple of years, they remain elevated and continue to erode profits.
Episode 3 market analyst Matt Dalgleish said he believed that the difficult conditions in Western Australia were likely influencing the figures significantly.
Mr Dalgleish said if you looked at the map showing broadacre farm business profit indicator levels, the area in WA that fell in the lowest five per cent corresponded with the bulk of the state's sheep production.
"I would suspect given how significantly low that farm profit is there, that would have to be dragging down the national average I would think," he said.
"They've tough climate, plus very discounted pricing plus loss of confidence because of the live export thing so there have been multiple factors there affecting their returns."
Mr Dalgleish said even on eastern side of the country, last year a lot of sheep producers were saying the prices they were achieving were below cost of production.
"Thankfully we've seen prices recover since then but in the west it's been slow to recover and it hasn't recovered as much... and they're still 20pc of the national of the flock give or take," he said.
"If they're impacted significantly over there that's a significant part of the overall so that would have a significant impact on that national figure."
According to the ABARES Farm Data Portal, specialist sheep operations in Tasmania (also experiencing a severe drought) will fare the worst in terms of forecast farm cash income for the recently financial year, with a an average deficit of $95,000, with the 2024-2025 forecast at a deficit of $59,000.
South Australia's forecast farm cash income for 2023-2024 sits at negative $54,000, improving slightly to negative $44,000 in 2024-2025.
Western Australia has forecast farm cash income deficits of $38,000 for both years, while Victorian sheep producers have a forecast deficit of $2000 for the just ended financial year but are expected to turn an average income of $14,000 in 2024-2025.
The portal has NSW sheep producers breaking even in 2024-2025, after an average forecast cash income of deficit $10,000 in 2023-2024.
No forecast incomes are listed for Queensland on the portal.
NSW sheep producer Jenny Bradley said while she knew many sheep operations had been doing it tough, she was surprised to see the figures that dire.
"It is tight within the sheep industry and a number of factors contribute to that... this is a poor reflection and I don't believe it's this bad," she said.
"One of the things we're dealing with... is how reactive this industry has become.
"If we can have an oversupply less than eight months ago which led to massive price reductions for selling stock, which wasn't reflected in the supermarkets... that forces people to change their enterprise and chase cattle instead of sheep.
"So what's to say that in another eight to ten months because sheep can breed up or down very quickly, that [we might have] an undersupply of product again?"
Ms Bradley, who will be speaking on a panel at LambEx about the outlook for the sheep and wool industries, said she could understand why the figure for 2023-2024 was low, particularly considering the difficult period from August to October last year significantly impacting lamb prices.
"Rates at the moment have returned to a little bit under where I'd say they should be... we haven't hit the extremes of the $9 or $10 that we had back in 2022, 2023... it's sitting at around anywhere from $7.20 to $8.20 at the moment," she said.
"I would like it to stay there... most producers could make money at that rate.
"Mutton has taken a rise to... that's all the positives I see within the industry.
"I don't believe these figures are reflective of most sheep producers or mixed farming enterprises."
Ms Bradley said the live export issue, labour shortages, shearing costs and extreme weather conditions were among the factors that meant some sheep producers were facing a tough period.
"I feel for those Victorians and South Australians at the moment who have never had this form of dry time during winter, so that's going to have an ongoing effect on our sheep production over the next coming six to eight months as well," she said.
"You've got commodity prices as well influencing and that's where supply and demand comes into it as well."
Ms Bradley said she believed current sheepmeat prices were more sustainable than some of the heights achieved in recent years.
"When you're hitting $9 or $10 per kg for lamb over the hook, everyone within the industry was saying 'this is not sustainable' and processors were saying it wasn't sustainable either," she said.
"Then you go to last year where it fell to less than $5 a kg... a very reactive industry and it hasn't settled down since 2020 to 2021 after the drought.
"It's just a bit of a boom bust cycle at the moment and I don't believe that's good for the industry either."
