AMG China licence bodes well for more Aussie beef exporters to access China

The addition of Victorian beef exporter Australian Meat Group to the list of approved meat processors permitted to export to China bodes well for a number of other Australian facilities seeking access to the lucrative market, industry leaders say.
The Australian Meat Industry Council has had people in China in the past fortnight.
Chief executive officer Patrick Hutchinson and trade and technical affairs general manager Sam Munsie heard firsthand from the Chinese Government of the progress that was being made towards restoring access for previously suspended plants, as well as towards processing applications for new or expanded establishment access.
"This outcome demonstrates the recommencement of routine technical request processes for new establishment access to China," Mr Hutchinson said.
"With a number of Australian establishments seeking new or expanded access to China, this process will provide a way forward for those businesses, and also broaden and enhance the reliable trade in safe meat and meat products to Chinese partners and consumers.
"AMIC has been working closely with members, the Australian Government and our Chinese counterparts in stabilising the trade in meat and meat products to China.
"To this end, we commend the Australian Government and officials at the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry on their tireless work to restabilise the bilateral relationship and progress mutually beneficial technical discussions with their Chinese colleagues that have underpinned this progress."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.