Buffel grass factory Broadmarsh estimated to run 750 steers

The highly productive 2918 hectare (7210 acre) Maranoa region property Broadmarsh is estimated to run 750 steers.
Held in one family since 1888, the property in six freehold titles is being offered by third generation owner Alan Dehnert.
Broadmarsh is located off the Yuleba Surat Road, 26km north of Surat, 79km south of Roma and 99km west of Condamine.
The property comprises of about 53 per cent soft red loams that has been cleared and developed with buffel grass.
The balance is Condamine-Balonne River, Wallumbilla Creek frontages and channels with dark alluvial soils growing a mix of Mitchell, Queensland blue and other native grass as well as herbages in season.
Timbers include brigalow, belah, wilga, bauhinia, myall, box and pine.
Broadmarsh has been used to breed and fatten cattle, selling through the Roma Sale yards.
The property has been destocked for six months and may be available to the buyer for immediate stocking.
Water is supplied from a flowing bore that supplies tanks and troughs as well as dams. There are also frontages to both the Condamine and Balonnes rivers and Wallumbilla Creek, which have permanent waterholes.
The average annual rainfall at Surat is about 579mm (23 inches).
Improvements include an old homestead in need of renovation, a six bay machinery shed, older cattle yards with steel panels, and a shearing shed.
Plant and equipment offered with the property includes a truck, two tractors, a four wheeler, two motorbikes, and tools.
Broadmarsh will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Roma on August 22.
Contact Darryl Langton, 0427 233 359, Nutrien Harcourts.
