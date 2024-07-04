Farm Online
Dairy farmers wait in hope as Beston Foods halts trading on ASX

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 4 2024 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
Beston Global Food Company expected to handle a record165 million litres of milk last financial year. File photo.
Troubled South Australian dairy processor, Beston Global Food Company, has suspended share trading on the Australian Securities Exchange until the end of this week pending the release of details on its milk supply arrangements for 2024-25.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

