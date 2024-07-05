Cobram squeezes good oil result from tough olive season

Australia's biggest olive farming, processing and marketing business, Cobram Estate Olives, is tipping a leap to $60 million in earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation, despite just completing a low harvest year.
Just two years ago the Victorian-based name behind the Cobram Estate and Red Island brands recorded EBITDA of just $25m, rising to $41m in 20022-23.
The strong 2023-24 result reflected, in part, the company's harvest defying a downturn in eastern Australian olive yields in the past few months.
The industry is still recovering from colder and shorter than average growing conditions of 18 months ago.
The past year was also a lower yield, or "off year", in the natural biennial cycle for CBO's Australian crop, however its own groves and third party deliveries produced three per cent more crop than their previous off year.
That compares with this year's overall eastern seaboard production (excluding CBO crops) which looks likely to be about 54pc lower than last year and 43pc down on 2022 yields.
Cobram Estate wrapped up its Australian olive harvest on June 29 with a 55,333 tonne crop, producing 10.1m litres of good quality oil.
Production included 9.4m litres from its own groves and 700,000 litres of third-party olive oil which will also be marketed by Cobram.
CBO grows more than 2.6m trees on 7000 hectares in central and north western Victoria and 407,000 trees on 707ha the US.
It has three olive mills, two bottling and storage facilities and exports to 15 countries.
In the US, on its Californian orchards the company is also forecasting a productive off year for its 2024 crop, which was likely to yield similar to, or above, last season's 3.2m litres of oil after favourable winter and spring weather helping fruit set.
"Of course, final yields are subject to the normal risks associated with agricultural production," the company noted in a report to shareholders.
Its Australian olive trees were also in good condition after a year of favourable weather and should yield significantly higher than 2024 results next autumn.
Cobram Estate's production would be further boosted in coming seasons after it recently replaced about 100,000 adult trees with more productive varieties.
"Supported by the strength of our brands, combined with the expected higher crop in 2025 and sustained growth of our USA business, we forecast CBO to continue delivering strong EBITDA growth in FY2025," joint chief executive officers, Leandro Lavetti and Sam Beaton reported.
It will report its full 2023-24 results in late August.
The past six months have seen the company's share price reviving from last year's lows around $1.12, but recent trading dipped about 30 cents below April's $1.95 peak, which was close to its highest price point since listing in 2021.
Meanwhile, Cobram has created more joint roles in its executive team, appointing Anabel Godino and Trenton Gallagher as joint chief financial officers following this week's departure of group CFO and company secretary Russell Dmytrenko.
Ms Godino has been corporate finance senior manager, while Mr Gallagher was USA CFO for two years.
Hasaka Martin and Emily Austin take on the company secretary role together
Mr Martin is a principal at Automic Group with 20-plus years' experience with listed companies, while Ms Austin has been company secretary and corporate governance advisor to several listed Australian and overseas companies, unlisted and private companies and charities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.