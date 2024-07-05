Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cobram squeezes good oil result from tough olive season

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
July 6 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cogram Estate Olive's Australian harvest wrapped up last week and prospects for its Californian harvest later this year are optimistic. Photo supplied.
Cogram Estate Olive's Australian harvest wrapped up last week and prospects for its Californian harvest later this year are optimistic. Photo supplied.

Australia's biggest olive farming, processing and marketing business, Cobram Estate Olives, is tipping a leap to $60 million in earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation, despite just completing a low harvest year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.