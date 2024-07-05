Exclusion fenced Homebush sold after auction

Homebush, a 1684 hectare (4161 acre) exclusion fenced Western Downs property with irrigation has sold after auction.
Offered by Jason Bishop, the property located 27km from Tara, Qld, was initially passed in at a Ray White Rural auction on a vendor bid of $4.2 million.
Two of the four registered bidders were active at the auction.
The property later sold for a higher figure to a western Queensland buyer for an undisclosed but higher figure.
Tara features more than 80ha (200 acres) of irrigation backed by a registered dam. The three irrigated paddocks have previously been planted with lucerne.
There are also six grazing paddocks and three timbered paddocks.
Water is supplied from 12 dams, including the irrigation dam.
Improvements include a large duplex homestead with two living quarters one with five bedrooms and the other with three bedrooms.
An online clearing sale is expected to be held later this month.
Craig Davison from Ray White Rural in Tara handled the marketing of Homebush.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.