Farm Online
Cattle station with 39 inch rainfall, magnificent homestead $17.8 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 21 2024 - 1:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Brooyar Station is a productive cattle property in 11 freehold titles featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead. Picture supplied
Brooyar Station is a productive cattle property in 11 freehold titles featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead. Picture supplied

A productive 1121 hectare (2771 acre) cattle property featuring a magnificent more than 100 year old homestead has been listed for $17.8 million.

