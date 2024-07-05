Farm Online
Labour officially wins majority in UK election

By David Hughes
July 5 2024 - 2:42pm
Keir Starmer will be Britain's new Prime Minister, with a massive majority for Labour. (AP PHOTO)
Britain's Labour Party has officially ended the Conservative party's 14 years in power, winning 326 seats in the parliamentary election, meaning it now holds a majority in the 650-seat strong House of Commons.

