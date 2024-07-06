Producers want cohesion in future renewable talks

The division between host farmers of renewable energy projects and their neighbours is an issue that needs to be amended, according to producers at a national renewables conference held in Queensland for the first time.
A sold out crowd gathered in Toowoomba on Thursday for the fifth National Renewables in Agriculture Conference and Expo, focused on highlighting opportunities and barriers primary producers need to know about in the adoption of renewables.
When ACM Agri asked attendees what their biggest concern was about a future focused on renewable energy, many spoke of a need for cohesion and full disclosure.
Robert Leather, Barfield Station, Banana, said renewables had to be in conjunction with agriculture.
"Communities need to live together and we need to know what will be the overall benefit to the community," he said.
Victorian producer Angus Shaw from the Wimmera region said social license was important.
"Neighbours and community are divided and there needs to be more education to bring everyone together," he said.
North Burnett cattle producer Stuart Leahy said developers needed to engage with the wider community.
"If there was to be a big project involving your property make sure you double check Installation and decommissioned clause," he said.
"We need more positives than negatives from a farmer's perspective."
But Brendan Taylor, Broadlea, Warra struggled with the concept that renewable power would be a 24/7 power option.
"We certainly need to gave other options such as the current nuclear debate," he said.
Decommissioning was another concern.
"The whole life cycle has not been looked into very well," Nikki Thompson, Echo Hills, Wallumbilla said.
"If you are not consciously looking at it you could have unintended consequences.
"The community needs to embrace and learn to play together."
Sarah Fea, Bear Biologics, Toowoomba said a clear understanding of the impacts on the landscape function was needed in the future.
"You need to know the complete cycle and know how it is assembled and dismantled," she said.
"When it is being built, will it affect the water flow of the catchment and your neighbour's farm?"
