Impressive hinterland property Magnolia Farm on the market | Video

Impressive 21 hectare (55 acre) Queensland Sunshine Coast hinterland property Magnolia Farm remains on the market after being passed in at a Ray White Rural auction.
Offers of more than the $8 million passed in figure are now being sought.
Bidding opened at $5m, with three parties active at the auction in Brisbane on Friday.
Situated at the end of the no-through Espin Road at Bli Bli, the private property also offers excellent views of Mount Coolum and about 12 minutes drive from some of Australia's best surf beaches.
The property on the Maroochy River has four residences located at the end of a tree-lined driveway.
Magnolia Farm is also described as a potential business opportunity.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said with council approval the property could become an wedding venue and developed for guest accommodation, based on its picturesque and serene location.
Magnolia Farm is located about 15 minutes from both Maroochydore and the Sunshine Coast Airport.
River House is four bedroom home with multiple living areas and a pool.
Magnolia House comprises of twin homes joined by a common breezeway that is ideal for guest accommodation.
The Old Dairy is a self-contained studio in a private location.
There is also a rebuilt, historic dance hall originally from Kumbia for 150-plus guests.
Magnolia Farm's facilities are all less then seven years old. There are several large sheds, steel cattle yards, a horse shelter, hay sheds, bores, dams and a trough system.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
