Stunning dam views deliver well above reserve result | Video

Yarrimbah, an impressive 543 hectare (1343 acre) rural landholding with stunning water views of Wivenhoe Dam and the Brisbane Valley region, has sold at auction for $4.662 million.
Bidding opened at the Ray White Rural auction at $2m, increasing to $4.25 where the property was declared to be "on the market" before increasing to the $4.662m sale price.
There were for registered parties active at the auction, which is equal to about $8586/ha ($3471/acre).
Comprising of four freehold titles, there are also two additional parcels of Seqwater lease totalling 67ha (166 acres), which have water frontage and take the entire operation to 610ha (1509 acres).
The lifestyle cattle breeding enterprise has an estimated safe carrying capacity of about 230 breeders plus replacements.
Yarrimbah consists of brown and dark grey soils on the undulating hill country, to steeper timbered ridgelines with native ironbark and spotted gum, while the lower areas with creek frontage have fertile alluvial soils.
The improved Callide Rhodes, creeping bluegrass and various legume pastures complement the native grasses.
Yarrimbah is split into 10 main paddocks plus holding paddocks and laneways. There are also horse paddocks with electric fencing.
Water is supplied from a bore, six dams, nine water tanks and frontages to both Northbrook Creek and Wivenhoe Dam.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, a hay shed, workshop, workers accommodation, steel cattle yards, and equine facilities including shelters, stables, a wash bay and tack room.
The four bedroom, two bathroom Queenslander homestead features a wrap-around veranda.
There is also a cleared house pad with power and impressive views overlooking Wivenhoe Dam.
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said Yarrimbah was a rare gem in the rural property market.
Marketing was handled by Jez McNamara and Tom Manns from Ray White Rural Queensland.
