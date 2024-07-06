Virus anniversary a timely reminder to stay on top of zoonotic disease

As Australia grapples with outbreaks of avian influenza, the federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to a local, national and global approach to fighting the spread of infectious diseases which leap from animals to humans.
World Zoonoses Day is observed each year on July 6, commemorating the anniversary of the French microbiologist Louis Pasteur's first successful attempt to administer a rabies vaccine.
But closer to home, this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the emergence of Hendra virus.
The virus, which is carried by flying foxes but can pass to horses and then to humans, was first observed at a racing stable in Hendra, a suburb of Brisbane.
It's since been the cause of death for more than 100 horses as well as four people, including a 55-year-old veterinarian in 2009.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Biosecurity Innovation Program has recently funded a project which identified a new variant of the Hendra virus - and developed a diagnostic tool which is able to detect it.
Three-quarters of all emerging infectious diseases have an animal origin, such as COVID-19, Japanese encephalitis and bird flu.
Australian chief veterinary officer Dr Beth Cookson said the date was especially timely.
"[It is] an important reminder of the need for ongoing vigilance for both known and emerging zoonotic diseases," she said.
"Anthropogenic and climatic-driven changes to the environment can increase the risk of diseases emerging."
In the Asia-Pacific, the CSIRO has launched a project partnering with governments to help improve the epidemic response across the region.
The Department of Agriculture and the Department of Health and Aged Care also jointly lead the Human Animal Spillover and Emerging Diseases Scanning (HASEDS) group, which identifies the early signs and potential risks of emerging and re-emerging zoonotic diseases.
A range of experts in ecology and human, animal and wildlife health help to inform the group's efforts.
Australia's chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly said it was important to take a One Health approach to the fight against disease.
"Prevention of future pandemics and major health events requires an integrated approach across health sectors and disciplines," he said.
Professor Kelly and Dr Cookson this week presented the opening plenary session at the Australasian Society for Infectious Diseases 2024 Zoonoses Conference in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.