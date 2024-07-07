Demand for climate friendly wool could outpace that for non-mulesed, says Elders

Demand for low-carbon or carbon neutral wool could start to outpace that for non-mulesed wool, according to Elders state wool manager Lachie Brown, Hamilton.
Mr Brown, who'd been working with Elders on behalf of wool growers for 18 years, said brands and retailers were starting to drive such a change.
"It will be interesting to see over the next couple of years whether the pursuit of this carbon credentialled and regenerative credentialled wool overtakes that animal welfare piece when it comes to mulesing," he said.
"Certainly, the brands want their cake and they want to eat it too."
Mr Brown was speaking at the Paraway Pastoral field day in Moyston.
He said such brand and retailer demand for climate friendly produce could leave wool growers squeezed from all sides.
"Can we supply [that wool]? That's the question," he said.
He said that producing wool which required little chemical use, was non-mulesed, and was low-carbon was easier said than done.
It involved increased producer costs on the ground and he suggested that the industry needed to ensure that it properly communicated this.
"That's on us as an industry to communicate down the chain," he said.
"Demand for carbon-measured and neutral wool types is real and it's there at the moment.
"It's addressing consumer concerns.
"If we can prove that we are reducing our emissions by kilogram of wool or protein then that will hold that producer in a very good stead to realise the benefits from a price perspective.
"That's on a verifiable basis and we will see that come in the next few years.
"There's no doubt about it."
He said the wool market started to change 10 years ago, when animal welfare requirements first jostled into the demand equation for growers.
"Prior to 2010, processors, brands, retailers, didn't really have too much drive in terms of traceability of wool," he said.
"Niche marketing started to evolve around 2010 with a focus on animal welfare, in particular mulesing.
"It offset reputational risk for brands and retailers who were seeking to keep at bay animal welfare organisations."
Mr Brown said it was mainly these animal welfare requirements which were the wool industry's focus over the last 14 years but there was now a "mega trend" developing.
"We've got climate change circulating, regenerative farming, which has led to carbon reduction goals," he said.
Mr Brown said large wool brands and retailers needed to adhere to climate targets and these were being passed right down to farm level.
"Now we're moving on to emissions reduction, soil quality and soil health," he said.
"We are seeing the full production system being covered and looking for traceability and proof of adhering to what the brands and retailers believe that consumers want.
"There's an increasing need to attract consumers and address any demands on sustainability.
"We're not an essential product, required to survive, but we're a luxury and ultimately we need to appeal to consumers and address those concerns around sustainability."
Mr Brown explained how wool growers might do this.
He said farmers were being asked to focus on soil health, water health and biodiversity and there were now a range of accreditation bodies available for producers to sign up to.
"It's about trying to align the right accreditation stamp with the right producer," he said.
However, he also said any sustainability work meant nothing if the wool wasn't meeting the right grades.
He said there still needed to be a focus on wool quality and no amount of green credentials were going to drive demand if wool didn't meet testing standards.
Simple ways farmers could start their sustainability work were to first understand emissions, baseline their farm, reduce emissions with levers pulled on farm, potentially offset emissions, collect and report data.
