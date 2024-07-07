Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Demand for climate friendly wool could outpace that for non-mulesed, says Elders

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 7 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders state wool manager Lachie Brown, Hamilton, speaking at the Paraway Pastoral field day, Moyston. Picture supplied
Elders state wool manager Lachie Brown, Hamilton, speaking at the Paraway Pastoral field day, Moyston. Picture supplied

Demand for low-carbon or carbon neutral wool could start to outpace that for non-mulesed wool, according to Elders state wool manager Lachie Brown, Hamilton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.