Researchers find a way to make fake meat taste more like beef

Korean researchers have found a way to make lab-grown meat taste "meatier", as alternative protein companies battle to maintain consumer interest.
Researchers from Yonsei University in Seoul have found that a flavour-switchable scaffold that can release meaty flavour compounds at cooking temperatures, which they believe may improve the taste of the fake meat.
The findings, published in a Nature Communications paper, could help to culture meat that better mimics the taste of conventional meat, such as cooked beef, the authors suggest.
Jinkee Hong and his colleagues designed a temperature-responsive scaffold where a switchable flavour compound is incorporated into a gelatin-based hydrogel.
The scaffold remained stable during the cell culture period but released meaty flavour compounds when a cooking temperature above 150°C was reached.
According to chemical analyses using an electric nose, the meat exhibited a flavour pattern similar to that of grilled beef, although no humans have actually tasted it for themselves yet.
The research homes in on the Maillard reaction, the process that gives cooked meats their flavour, looking at how the reaction can be triggered in a scientific setting.
The paper describes the work on flavour as an "underexplored but important aspect of cultured meat production", with researchers suggesting that their strategy could help bridge the gap between the sensory experiences of eating cultured meat as compared to real meat.
It comes as lab-grown meat companies battle to gain market share as customer demand wanes for alternative protein products.
US company SCiFi Foods shut down in recent weeks, admitting that it had been unable to raise the capital needed to take its hybrid burger patty (90 per cent plant-based meat and 10pc cultivated meat) to market.
In a Linked-In post, company co-founder Joshua March and Kasia Gora admitted that even though they had brought the cost of creating the patties down and they believed they would have been able to achieve cost parity with conventional beef within a few years, they were unable to get the product to market.
"Unfortunately, in our case, great technical execution just wasn't enough," Mr March wrote.
"In the last few years, the zeitgeist around meat alternatives went from boom to bust, calling into question the viability of blended products.
"At the same time, the regulatory progress on cultivated meat in the US has seemingly stalled despite last year's historic approvals, and cultivated meat got dragged into the US political culture wars with Florida and Alabama proactively banning the sale of products yet to be on the market.
"With all this risk combined with today's capital markets, it became effectively impossible for us to raise the tens of millions SCiFi needed for a small commercial launch; much less the hundreds of millions needed for full commercialization."
The post went on to suggest that major technological innovations were to reduce the cost of cell culture to make cultivated meat commercially viable and that "progress may be measured in decades rather than years".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.