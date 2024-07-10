WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode 11

The farm of the future is the focus of the latest episode in the AgTech Revolution series.
The multi-part documentary, produced by Lightbridge Productions, explores the cutting-edge innovations in agtech that are being used to drive agriculture forward.
Featuring in the latest episode is The Sisters Pastoral Co's James Knight.
"We're looking for user-friendly, easy systems to drive production and lead to bottom-line profitable returns," he said.
"Tech plays a huge part where we can just pull it up on one device, on one dashboard, and see what every electric fence, what every water monitoring station is doing across the aggregation."
Also featuring is Jarrett Farming's Paul Jarrett.
"I think in 10, 15, 20 years the landscape here on-farm will change big time," he said.
"But as farmers, we've still got to know what's happening out in our paddocks."
Tess Hurbert, from Gundamain Pastoral Co, also features in this episode.
"I think agtech will have an impact on what being farmer looks like in the future, but I think that will be positive," she said.
"I don't think it will restrict you to a desk, I actually think it frees you up to spend more time observing."
INCYT founder and managing director Simon Blyth gives his thoughts on primary production in the future.
"The farm of the future will be able to talk to us in a way that has never been possible before," he said.
"It will give us this new layer of intelligence that we have access to, and that will help us to enhance our decision making, our strategy and tactics when it comes to the actual decisions that we're making on the property."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.