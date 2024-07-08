How cash-strapped beef producers can get a leg-up securing finance to restock

Investments made on-farm during good times are typically holding beef producers in good stead during this period of tight cash, agrilenders say.
However, they have offered up one area for producers to hone in on for a leg-up when it comes to securing finance for restocking in the current environment.
Demonstrating a plan for all scenarios; that is the ability to show the operation has a built-in flexibility and has pathways in place to deal with the season or market playing out worse than expected is what will put a producer ahead of the pack, lenders say.
Big agrilenders Rabobank and ANZ Agribusiness say that while beef producers are currently in a tight cash position, it is 'business as usual' from a lender's perspective.
ANZ's associate director agribusiness research Maddy Swan said cash flow was tight across the board in agriculture at the moment.
"However, we've always taken the approach that the cattle industry, and agriculture in general, is cyclical so our approach to how we lend is no different right now," she said.
"Volatility is certainly accepted as the norm now, particularly in cattle, and banks will be balancing good management, equity and cash flow the same way they were when the market was stronger."
Rabobank's group executive for Country Banking Australia, Marcel van Doremaele, agreed.
He said market movements were considered a normal part of the agricultural cycle and Rabobank took a long-term approach and outlook on both sectors as a whole and on clients' businesses.
Improvements in business management in general and investments to ride out the troughs in the cycle better had been growing in recent times, the lenders said.
Ms Swan said there was widespread acknowledgement in the beef business during the heady market peaks that the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator wouldn't stay over 1000 cents forever.
"So while the current situation of tight cash supply is uncomfortable, it's not unexpected," she said.
"Most of our customers have drought scenario planning and that wasn't the case 15 to 20 years ago across the board," Ms Swan said.
Mr van Doremaele said generally speaking, Australian primary producers were resilient and were adept at managing through market and seasonal challenges.
"From what we hear from farmers, many of them in the current environment are reining in and managing costs," he said.
While average prices for feeder cattle and trade lambs were down significantly compared with last year, and that, of course, was having a material impact on producer revenues, it was offset to some extent by higher livestock turnoff, he said.
That was reflected in the increase in the overall national slaughter numbers.
"Still, farm expenses have increased - particularly interest costs - while other costs, such as fertiliser and fuel, have come down off their peaks seen in 2022, they are still higher than in 2020 and 2019," Mr van Doremaele said.
"Labour costs have also gone up, but availability of labour is the more challenging issue.
"While conditions have definitely been more challenging for beef producers in the past year than in the previous few years, their overall ability to manage these more challenging circumstances has also improved.
"And with some good seasons under their belts, investments have been made on-farm with a focus in controlling costs.
"It also should be noted that while southern parts of Australia have been drier in recent months, parts of central NSW and Queensland are in a good seasonal position and so don't have the added pressures of drought.
"Longer term, looking past the current market challenges our view is the Australian beef and sheep sectors have a strong, positive outlook, with prices in a position to rise as global demand rebuilds."
