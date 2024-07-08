Cherry Creek complete with impressive grand country homestead | Video

Offers are also being sought on the stunning 81 hectare (200 acre) Blackbutt region property Cherry Creek, which features an extensively renovated circa 1890s grand country homestead.
The homestead located 1.2 hours from Toowoomba and two hours from both the Brisbane CBD and the Queensland Sunshine Coast features soaring high ceilings, vertical joist walls, timber floorboards and decorative accents throughout.
There are also multiple indoor and outdoor living and dining zones and multiple bay windows, some with distinctive coloured glass.
The country style timber kitchen has deep granite bench tops, new dual ovens, a gas cooktop and dishwasher.
Cherry Creek has both reverse cycle air conditioners and combustion fireplaces for comfort.
There is also a wisteria covered pergola and large wrap verandas for entertaining.
The quality property also has a impressive outdoor entertaining area with an inground pool and is surrounded by manicured grounds with established gardens and mature shade trees.
Cherry Creek also has a two bedroom, two bathroom cottage, suitable for a caretaker.
Other improvements include a solar powered bore, an 80 megalitre dam fed by Cherry Creek, sheds, and steel cattle yards with a crush and loading ramp, and improved pastures.
Contact Myles Cosgrove, 0419 271 247, Ray White Rural, Toowoomba.
