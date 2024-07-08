Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Australia revitalises push for $100 billion farm gate production

Updated July 8 2024 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The network of agricultural counsellors representing Australia on the global stage is set to be revitalised. Image: Jason Gregory
The network of agricultural counsellors representing Australia on the global stage is set to be revitalised. Image: Jason Gregory

The network of agricultural counsellors representing Australia on the global stage is set to be revitalised in an ongoing effort to help ensure the sector meet the $100 billion farm gate production target by 2030.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.