Australia revitalises push for $100 billion farm gate production

The network of agricultural counsellors representing Australia on the global stage is set to be revitalised in an ongoing effort to help ensure the sector meet the $100 billion farm gate production target by 2030.
The network currently consists of 19 officers posted in Brussels, Bangkok, Beijing, Santiago, New Delhi, Jakarta, Rome, Tokyo, Mexico City, Seoul, Riyadh, Dubai, Washington DC, and Hanoi.
The nine positions to be filled include positions in Japan, Malaysia and the United Kingdom - and six expected replacements as counsellors' deployments delivering for Australian agriculture, fisheries and forestry come to an end.
Deputy Secretary for Agricultural Trade and Regulation, Tina Hutchison, said the postings were typically three to four years and were focused on maximising opportunities for Australian agriculture.
"The counsellors have been crucial in gaining and maintaining market access to support Australia's international agricultural trade over the past 25 years," Ms Hutchison said.
"The counsellor network help establish trading arrangements between Australia and other nations by supporting trade agreement negotiations and multilateral agricultural trade rules and help establish market entry provisions for Australian agricultural produce.
"The network is highly valued by our agricultural industries and also has a key role in solving specific import and export problems when they arise."
In 2022-23, Australian agricultural, fisheries and forestry exports reached a record $80 billion, with grains, oilseeds and pulses the fastest-growing segment, increasing 11 per cent annually in real value terms since 2003-04.
Each counsellor location employs local staff to provide support through language services, stakeholder engagement, knowledge of local customs and etiquette.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.