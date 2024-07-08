Two beef patties, no chips: Nutritionally sound or just super smart marketing?

It's a re-run of a snippet of nutritional advice from a registered dietitian that went viral years ago but the idea that swapping chips for an extra burger is a healthier choice for most seems to be sweeping social media channels yet again.
It could be on the back of McDonald's launching its Steakhouse Stack in Australia this month, featuring two 100 per cent Australian beef patties, but the 'double the beef, ditch the fries' call is spreading like wildfire on the information superhighway.
Marketing experts say that will likely have more impact on boosting sales of beef patties around the world than the millions spent on advertising by fast food chains.
But Australian nutritionists warn it's simplistic advice and - like so many social media health fads - focuses on one 'silver bullet solution' instead of on the total diet quality that is so desperately needed in today's society.
So the question for the average beef producer weighing up whether or not to repost the juicy two-burgers-no-fries headline is this: Jump on the easy-win social media bandwagon (after all, so many of these viral posts go the wrong way for the beef industry) or take the moral high-ground?
New York dietitian Emily Field made famous the idea that two burgers, or at least two beef patties on the one burger, were a healthier option than the traditional side serve of fries before the pandemic and, for some reason, the concept has taken off again.
Ms Field sets herself apart by advocating for macronutrients and her argument appears based on the idea that beef burgers have the big three - protein, fats and carbohydrates - in abundance. Yes, one gets fat and carbs with fries but minus the additional micronutrients in the burger, some of which are rather exclusive to beef.
However, in a blog unpacking why that little bit of quirky advice ended up regurgitated all over the internet and "got a little bent out of context", Ms Field said she wasn't worried about that because ultimately it led a lot of people to her discussion of tracking macros in order to eating enough of the right stuff to improve metabolism and eating for balanced blood sugar.
Brisbane nutritionist Anthony Power says there is certainly good science behind having an understanding of macronutrients.
"They are the cornerstone of our diets, with a sprinkling of minerals and vitamins," he said.
"For the majority of us, it comes back to a steady-state fuel. You will go longer and faster and more efficiently when you are prioritising fat and protein.
"They are a longer-term, more consistent and slower fuel than a carbohydrate. If we don't get the macros right, we get hangry and we snack continually."
So while on the surface, the two-burgers-no-fries recommendation makes sense, there is clearly a far bigger picture, Mr Power said.
Food scientist Dr Anneline Padayachee, The Food and Nutrition Doctor, agrees.
"The theory behind it is you essentially increase your protein intake because of the additional burger patty and decrease your carbs and fat intake from the fried potatoes," she said.
"However - and this is a huge however - burgers, especially from fast food shops, are not designed for nutrition. They are not the basis of a healthy diet.
"They are convenience foods.
"So the notion of eating more burgers for nutrition is highly misleading, while also highlighting the big issue we have with diet-focused culture: it focuses on one thing instead of total diet quality."
Dr Padayachee says a diet that is filled with lots of diverse vegetables and fruit; adequate amounts of healthy protein foods like fish, chicken, turkey, red meat, tofu, legumes, game meat, dairy and eggs; more healthy fats than unhealthy fats and wholegrains - and then includes a burger and fries on the weekend - is okay.
"That person is eating 70 to 80 per cent on par nutritionally. There's always room for fun. But if someone is eating burgers most days of the week - even without the fries - we have a problem.
"Nutrition is the sum total of everything we consume over time, not one component, one meal or one nutrient.
"Focusing on total diet quality, and where this burger and fries fits into the total diet, has more merit nutritionally than focusing on eating more burger patties, and demonising the humble potato."
