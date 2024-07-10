Sea temperatures now 'less La-Nina like'

Nearly the entire Indian Ocean is experiencing above average SSTs. This means that while warm SSTs in the western Indian Ocean usually produce positive Indian Ocean Dipole and warm SSTs in the eastern Indian Ocean have produced negative IODs, the two features are effectively 'cancelling' each other out and creating a broadly neutral pattern. However, while it is neutral, we can't ignore the fact that there are warmer than average SSTs off the northwestern WA coastline and this will contribute to increased moisture flows ahead of strong upper troughs and jet streams which we have already seen happen a few times this season.