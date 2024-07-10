Sea temperatures now 'less La-Nina like'

Ocean temperature patterns that have never happened before continue to create challenges as far as long-range forecasting is concerned. It is becoming increasingly obvious that the oceans are absorbing much of the heat in the warming climate, and this is likely to result in longer-term climate variability.
The overriding factor dictating Australia's climate right now is the very warm ocean temperatures that are surrounding the continent, and this is likely in part responsible for the trend of decreased cold frontal activity so far this winter. Cold fronts play a significant role in rainfall for southern areas of the country.
In the past couple of weeks, there was a decreased trend in cool water emerging in the eastern Pacific. This is likely in relation to a shallow sub-surface warm tongue of water that developed which has slowed down the cooling trend in the eastern Pacific. That means the sea surface temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean look 'less La-Nina like' now than they did a month ago.
However, cooler SSTs are still the favoured scenario in the region for much of the remainder of 2024. The western Pacific saw the broad pool of warm water and above average SSTs maintain their strength and there is no sign of this changing anytime soon. Warm water here tends to correlate with above average rainfall along the east coast of Australia, even in the drier months of the year.
Based on the current patterns, a cool neutral pattern now seems likely for much of the year - this is a pattern that is not completely neutral, but not strong enough to be a La Nina. This doesn't rule out a La Nina from developing and some forecast models still develop a La Nina, but there has been a gradual trend away from this in the past month or so. This revises back to 50 per cent chance of a cool-neutral, 30pc chance of a La Nina and a 20pc chance of neither of these patterns occurring.
Nearly the entire Indian Ocean is experiencing above average SSTs. This means that while warm SSTs in the western Indian Ocean usually produce positive Indian Ocean Dipole and warm SSTs in the eastern Indian Ocean have produced negative IODs, the two features are effectively 'cancelling' each other out and creating a broadly neutral pattern. However, while it is neutral, we can't ignore the fact that there are warmer than average SSTs off the northwestern WA coastline and this will contribute to increased moisture flows ahead of strong upper troughs and jet streams which we have already seen happen a few times this season.
