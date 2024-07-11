Australia losing its appetite for dairy imports, latest trade data reveals

While Australia's dairy processors have blamed this season's lower farmgate prices in part on an influx of imports, the latest figures paint a different picture.
Dairy Australia data reveals dairy imports into Australia are down 9.1 per cent for the financial year to May compared with the same period last year.
Imports from New Zealand are down 6.4pc, from the European Union 10.3pc and from the United States a massive 23.6pc.
And while data shows imports in 2022-23 were up 17pc on the previous year and 62pc on a decade ago - the picture is not so clear cut.
Australia's dairy imports bounce around from year to year.
For instance, in 2017-18 Australia imported 334,673 tonnes of dairy, just 2.6pc lower than 2022-23's record amount.
Imports also grew at a time when Australian milk production was in decline.
The latest figures reveal imports of all the major categories have fallen.
Cheese imports are down 4077 tonnes or 4pc, while butter imports are down 9444 tonnes, a massive 25pc.
Whole milk powder imports are down 5pc or 2000 tonnes.
The Australian Dairy Production Federation's own Milk Value Portal shows cheese imports have been falling since November.
A graph on the site shows cheese imports have been in the red for all months since November, except for February.
According to the portal, cheese is the largest and most important product category of trade relevant to the Australian industry.
Processors have blamed high dairy imports as one of the factors forcing a 10-16pc drop in farmgate prices for the 2024-25 season.
ADPF chief executive Janine Waller said on July 2 the new farmgate milk prices (FMP) were more closely aligned with global market conditions, as processors moved to ensure Australian dairy products remained competitive.
"The last couple of year's record-high milk prices, led to an influx of international dairy products, resulting in unprecedented imports and high consumption of cheaper overseas alternatives," Ms Waller said.
Processors offered a price that aimed to "sustain the viability of the Australian dairy industry, keep factories operational, protecting jobs, and supporting farmers and local communities", she said.
Dairy Australia analysis and insights manager Eliza Redfern said imported dairy products served a host of purposes in Australia.
Some was bought for provenance marketing, while some was used to cut costs in low-margin applications such as fast food.
"Most overseas product is utilised in the foodservice and ingredients sectors, with an increasing presence in retail," she said.
Dairy Australia's May Situation and Outlook report noted dairy imports were slowing.
"Shipping challenges around the Red Sea and inflated costs have likely deterred purchasing from northern hemisphere exporters," it said.
ANZ New Zealand based agricultural economist Susan Kilsby said global shipping routes remained subject to disruption.
"Ships are being forced to wait to unload due to congestion at some international ports, containers are in tight supply and there are more sailings being cancelled," she said.
Export data also reveals that Australian processors have been cashing in on high butter prices.
The data also reveals Australian processors have been exporting more butter and cheese - both in volume and value.
Dairy Australia's latest Dairy Export Report shows Australian butter exports for July-April were up 42.4pc in volume terms and 50.8pc in value terms.
Cheddar imports were up 27.8pc in volume and 7.3pc in value, while other cheese was up 11.1pc in volume and 10.2pc in value.
But overall exports declined - down 2.4pc in volume and 5.2pc in value.
Ms Redfern said across this season, there had been significant movement in butter and cheese prices in key exporting regions.
In some instances, variable product prices from other key exporting regions or shipping challenges along major trade routes, had generated some additional demand for Australian/Oceania product, while persistent economic headwinds remained.
"Asia remains the key destination for Australian butter and cheese exports, with most exported volume being sold to buyers in China, Japan and across southeast Asia," she said.
Rabobank senior analyst dairy and consumer foods Michael Harvey said global butter prices had surged to record levels.
The Oceana spot butter price hit a record high in June 2024 surging past $US7000/ton fob for the first time.
Since the start of the year the Oceania butter price had risen 34pc to these "eye-watering levels".
"Behind these prices is a combination of supply and demand fundamentals for fat and cream," Mr Harvey said.
"Sluggish milk supply growth in the Northern Hemisphere during the seasonal flush is limiting surplus milk available for manufacturing and pushing wholesale prices higher.
"There is also a seasonal increase in demand for fat products such as ice cream in the northern hemisphere.
"Also inventories in international supply chains are not excessive, leaving spot purchasing vulnerable."
Mr Harvey said butter pricing was outperforming the broader dairy complex.
In June 2024 spot prices for the other main dairy commodities were flat to slightly higher.
Mr Harvey said record spot prices for butter would likely present some opportunities for local Australian exporters to rise this butterwave.
"However, it will be a question of product availability and timing," he said.
"Given Australia is a net importer of butter, consumers potentially need to place for higher prices of butter and coproducts such as cream at the checkout."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.