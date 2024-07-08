Farm Online
Inaugural parts apprentice winner reflects on pinnacle of career

July 8 2024 - 4:30pm
Winning the inaugural John Deere Parts Apprentice of the Year for Australia and New Zealand in 2021, Caleb Dover is now thriving as a parts manager. Picture supplied
With the countdown on to this year's fourth annual John Deere Technician of the Year Awards, Caleb Dover, the program's inaugural Parts Apprentice of the Year, has shared how winning the title facilitated his career growth and sparked a 3500 kilometre cross-country journey.

