Beston dairy farmers struggle with late payments, as it seeks funds for debt

QM
By Quinton McCallum
July 8 2024 - 7:00pm
Beston milk suppliers say late payments have caused them to switch suppliers or consider their options moving forward as the company looks for funding to refinance debt. File picture

SA dairy processor Beston has notified investors and suppliers that it is seeking funding to refinance debt and provide working capital as the situation continues to cause uncertainty for milk suppliers.

Quinton McCallum

