Milk - The Truth, the Lies and the Unbelievable Story of the Original Superfood

Milk is one of nature's superfoods, and when opening the book in the earliest pages, Mr Evans provides a description that builds anticipation. "Thick, rich, custard-textured raw cream. That's what I'm scooping out with my ladle. The milk churn sits on the bench. It holds 10 litres (or two gallons) of luscious, golden-tinged milk." It's a description that will make you eager to delve deeper into the book.

