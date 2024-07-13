Global physical wheat prices lower

December Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures were up A$8 a tonne last week, the first positive weekly move since the last week of May.
The uptick pauses the falls seen through June when CBOT Dec-24 wheat futures lost A$81/t to levels last seen in March.
Despite forecasts for tightening global wheat stocks, impressive yields from the United States winter wheat harvest are taking precedence and allowing buyers to take a more cautious approach.
As mentioned in last week's column, falling markets can become self-fulfilling, with bearish sentiment taking hold of market emotions.
Are international traded prices of wheat reflecting the moves in US-based CBOT or is the CBOT market trading localised US crop fundamentals?
Last week international analyst Argus reported the high point of milling wheat prices delivered into south east Asia at US$264/t (A$391/t). At the end of May this price point was quoted at US$312/t (A$468/t).
The recent wheat tender held by the Egyptian General Authority for Supply Commodities resulted in a purchase of Russian wheat at an average price of US$227/t (A$339/t) free on board Russian ports.
In early June prices out of the Black Sea region were hard to identify as deteriorating crop conditions made traders reluctant to offer.
Indicative offers at that time were in the US$260-US$270/t (A$390-A$405/t) FOB range.
Tunisia bought 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat for shipment during August in a tender last week at US$245/t (A$363/t) delivered to Tunisian ports.
They previously purchased milling wheat at US$268/t (A$402/t) on the same terms in early June.
Hence, we can see while international values have followed the trend set by CBOT markets, to date not all markets have taken the full move lower.
The presence of the recent tender activity and strong export sales reports out of the US may indicate that prices have softened enough to create demand.
On the flip side, with the northern hemisphere harvest progressing short term grower selling could pressure the market.
With European and Black Sea region production forecasts lower than last year, the impact of any harvest selling pressure and how long it lasts may be a factor to consider for Australian markets.
Locally, growers with grain still unsold have been engaging the market with the price they want for their grain in the first weeks of the new financial year.
Many prices offered by growers are well above indicative bid prices and often at or near recent price highs.
Growers have a say in the price of grain. By offering grain for sale growers create an opportunity to minimise the harvest selling pressure north hemisphere growers may be creating.
