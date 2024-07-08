Farm Online
Murray Downs offered with 10,000 quality Santa-cross breeders

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated July 9 2024 - 10:22am, first published 9:12am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Northern Territory cattle station Murray Downs is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis including 10,000 quality Santa Gertrudis-cross breeders plus followers. Picture supplied
Murray Downs, a 5595 square kilometre (559,500 hectare) Northern Territory cattle station, is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis, including 10,000 quality Santa Gertrudis-cross breeders plus followers.

