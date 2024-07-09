Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Better prices give boost to sheep producer sentiment

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 9 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The results of the Sheep Producer Intentions Survey paint a picture of better sentiment following increased prices. Picture: Rachel Simmonds.
The results of the Sheep Producer Intentions Survey paint a picture of better sentiment following increased prices. Picture: Rachel Simmonds.

An upswing in sheepmeat prices over the past six months has helped improve producer sentiment over the last six months, but price volatility, challenging operating conditions and concerns around the live export ban are still major concerns.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.