Better prices give boost to sheep producer sentiment

An upswing in sheepmeat prices over the past six months has helped improve producer sentiment over the last six months, but price volatility, challenging operating conditions and concerns around the live export ban are still major concerns.
That's according to the latest Sheep Producer Intentions Survey released by Meat & Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation.
Since the the last survey in October, sheep producer sentiment has by 46 points to a nett sentiment score of +4, thanks to improved commodity prices.
But despite the increase in sheep producer sentiment, the result is still well below the +27 nett sentiment score recorded in May 2023.
Wool producers are feeling more pessimistic, down 9 points to a nett sentiment of -24, due to the prospect of worsening weather conditions in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia, with the negative outlook prevailing across all states, with Western Australia the worst at -38.
MLA market information manager Stephen Bignell said there were several factors that led to this survey result.
"Price volatility, inconsistent weather and various political discussions have had a varied impact on producer sentiment across the country," he said.
"Producers in Queensland (+33), New South Wales (+21) and Victoria (+12) had positive outlooks for the industry, while producers in South Australia (-1), Tasmania (-5) and Western Australia (-64) had negative outlooks.
"It is evident from the feedback provided and analysis undertaken that producers around Australia are feeling pressure from a range of factors, and some regions are experiencing this more acutely."
Mr Bignell said the announcement of the live sheep export legislation by the Australian government during the survey period had an impact on sentiment, not only in Western Australia, but in other states as well.
The May 2024 survey also had a specific focus on understanding the profile of Australia's breeding ewes and wether flocks.
Of the estimated 47 million breeding ewes on hand, Merinos make up some 61 per cent of the cohort, followed by prime lambs at 15pc and first cross at 12pc.
As of 30 April 2024, producers recorded 8.6 million wethers and 14 million lambs.
The survey also indicated producers are being more conservative with their planning with 22pc indicating they would increase their breeding ewe flock size, 36pc indicating it would remain unchanged and 42pc indicating they would decrease their breeding ewe flock size.
Mr Bignell said the intention to reduce breeding ewe numbers was strongest in Western Australia.
"Western Australian producers are forecasting a decrease in breeding ewe flock numbers in the next 12 months, a result which may have ongoing impacts for the national flock," he said.
ANZ Agribusiness commentary included in the survey highlights that despite historically high slaughter and production, prices have found a stronger level than at other times with similarly high production, suggesting strong demand.
High slaughter and production rates for 2023 and 2024 are expected to flow on to some tightening of supply in the second half of the year, with exports remaining the key driver of growth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.