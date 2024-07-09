Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Toyota announces end of the line for V8 power in LandCruiser 70 series

Updated July 9 2024 - 5:26pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's the end of an era for V8s in the LandCruiser 70 series range. Picture supplied
It's the end of an era for V8s in the LandCruiser 70 series range. Picture supplied

Toyota is bidding farewell to the V8 that has powered the LandCruiser 70 Series since 2007 and introducing a five-speed manual gearbox for most four-cylinder variants.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.