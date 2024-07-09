Toyota announces end of the line for V8 power in LandCruiser 70 series

Toyota is bidding farewell to the V8 that has powered the LandCruiser 70 Series since 2007 and introducing a five-speed manual gearbox for most four-cylinder variants.
Order-taking for the 1VD-FTV 4.5-litre turbo-diesel engine has been paused for almost two years and will not be reopened.
Since its 1985 introduction, Australians have bought 346,742 cars in the 70 Series with almost half - 171,010 vehicles - powered by the V8 introduced in 2007.
Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley said the decision to bring down the curtain on the V8 had been inevitable due to changing regulations and community expectations.
"Bidding farewell to the V8 marks the end of one chapter and the start of another for the go-anywhere 70 series - a vehicle that's renowned for its ruggedness, reliability and simply getting the job done," Mr Hanley said.
"We continue to work closely with our production team to receive the maximum possible V8 allocation so that we can fulfil as many local customer V8 orders as possible."
Mr Hanley said the new manual gearbox was an important addition that would reinforce the reputation of the 70 series as the go-to vehicle for anyone that needs serious off-road capability and heavy-duty payload and towing capacity.
"Australian customers, including farmers, miners, remote-area workers and off-road enthusiasts, can continue to rely on the 70 Series to cover the most inhospitable terrain and complete the toughest jobs - just as they've done for the past 40 years," he said.
Mr Hanley said he would encourage any enthusiasts who might lament the V8 decision to join the growing number of drivers who have found the four-cylinder alternative is even more capable. Customer ordering for these variants is not affected by the V8 decision.
"Both here and in Japan, Toyota was determined to return the loyalty of our customers by devoting significant resources into ensuring the 70 Series remains a vital part of our line-up for years to come," he said.
"The only alternative was to walk away from this model - and that was not an option."
A Toyota spokesperson said the move to drop the V8 was not influenced by the federal government's New Vehicle Emissions Standard (NVES), which comes into effect from next year.
"While we always consider the impact of future regulations, the decision to discontinue the V8 pre-dates the NVES and was driven by community expectations that we take positive steps to reduce our emissions footprint," they said.
"It follows our recently announced decision to stop selling petrol-powered passenger cars and SUVs where a hybrid alternative is available."
Final production of the V8 Wagon, Troop Carrier, and WorkMate and GX pick-ups will happen in September, with vehicles expected to be in customer hands late this year or early next year.
Production of the bent-eight is scheduled to continue well into next year, enabling Toyota dealers to provide customers with high-demand 79 Series GXL single and double cabs through to the final quarter of 2025.
The new five-speed gearbox, which is engineered for higher torque than its V8 counterpart, will be available from October production on all body styles and grades, except for single cabs and Workmate Wagon.
The new five-speed gearbox is derived from the V8 manual and adapted for the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine.
Maximum power from the 1GD four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is 150kW from 3200-3400rpm, while peak torque of 450Nm - 20Nm more than the V8 - is available across a wide 1600-3000rpm band.
Compared with the V8's H150F five-speed, the four-cylinder's H153F manual has unique gear ratios and additional components to suit its high torque and tough customer usage.
It has been calibrated with shorter first, second and third gears to aid off-the-line performance. A triple synchronisation mechanism has been added to the first gear to promote smoother changes. A longer fifth gear helps improve fuel economy as well as reducing engine noise at highway speeds.
A flywheel compatible with a 12-inch clutch has been newly adopted, ensuring excellent engagement and maximum delivery of power to the road.
In addition to durability-focused engine measures applied with the introduction of the four-cylinder engine late last year, manual variants are equipped with a dust seal to the rear end plate to prevent foreign matter entering the release bearing.
Most other standard features are shared across both four-cylinder powertrains. A front console box and downhill assist control are available only on automatic variants.
More information, including pricing and fuel economy, will be released closer to introduction.
